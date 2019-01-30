19 Stars Making Sweater Dresses Look Sexy: Rita Ora & More

Is there anything better than sweater weather? Stars like Rita Ora are hitting the streets this winter in sweater dresses, even turning their hoodies into dresses, too! See pics of their daring outfits that are anything but stuffy!

It’s colder than Antartica and Siberia in Chicago right now, and snow is about to touch down in the Northeast, but celebrities are focusing on sunnier days. The trend of winter 2019 is officially cozy sweater dresses, worn with tights, boots, or even just bare legs and heels! Just look at Rita Ora in the pic below! The “Let You Love Me” singer, 28, turned heads while strutting around New York City in a billowing sweater dress from Kenzo that was equal parts comfy and sexy. Love it!

Rita’s dress was utterly unique, just like the powerhouse pop star. Despite temperatures dropping into the high 20s, Rita went without a coat and pants to wear a maxi-length cable knit sweater dress, a pair of white Reeboks, and socks. Beauty is pain, people! The white turtleneck is screen printed with a renaissance painting of a nude woman, as well. To be honest, Rita looks a little chilly in this pic, but she’s too glam to care.

Of course, she’s not the only star who rocks the sweater dress trend. Ariana Grande, 25, practically lives in them! She’s the pioneer of the “lampshading” trend: wearing a giant sweater or hoodie as a dress, paired with thigh-high boots. Most of your time will be spent pulling the hoodie down and praying that nobody’s seeing your butt, but you’ll look damn cute in exchange!

For more stars making sweater dresses look sexy, like Kendall Jenner, Blake Lively, Gigi Hadid, and more, scroll through our gallery above! You’re going to get some serious winter fashion inspo from this one!