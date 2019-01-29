Chris Brown Grateful For Ammika Harris: She’s Been His ‘Rock’ Amid Rape Allegation & Arrest

Chris Brown isn’t facing his Paris rape allegations alone. Ammika Harris has been a great source of comfort for him and we’ve got details on how she’s been his ‘rock.’

Chris Brown is fighting back hard against a woman in Paris who accused him of rape. While he’s suing her for defamation and has called her claims a total lie, he’s got the support of rumored boo Ammika Harris, who as with him in the French capital while he was attending Men’s Fashion week there. “Chris is enjoying his time with Ammika, she was a big source of comfort and strength to him after everything that went down in Paris. She has been a rock for him,” a source close to Breezy tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“He appreciates and is grateful for how she handled it all and for how she has helped him stay positive. He isn’t putting any labels on things with Ammika yet, but he’s seems to be very happy in her company. She does seem to really be helping him to put Rihanna out of his mind and in the past. Chris wants to move ahead in life and Ammika is helping him to do that,” our insider continues.

Chris, 29, and Ammika, 25, were first linked back in 2015, after Breezy got dumped by Karrueche Tran, 30, when she found out in March of that year that he fathered a daughter Royalty with music video model Nia Guzman. Ammika’s come in and out of his life since then. The pair has seemed to keep their relationship status on the down low, but they were spotted on a date night during boxing match at LA’s Staples Center on June 8, 2018. However the public only became aware of the date because Showtime showed them together in a televised cutaway.

Most recently, Ammika was with Chris at a Paris nightclub ton Jan. 20 and the two put on a PDA show and someone caught it with their smartphone. He was seen sweetly planting a kiss atop her head as she looked on with a big grin on her face. The “Undecided” singer definitely has a type, as Ammika bears a striking resemblance to Karrueche. The two women look like they could be sisters!