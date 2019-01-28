Kelly Ripa, 48, Shows Off Rock Hard Abs In Skimpy White Bikini On Vacation With Mark Consuelos

Kelly Ripa commanded attention as she hit the beach with her hubby in Mexico! See her show off her flawless body in a sexy white bikini!

Kelly Ripa is doing vacation right! The Live! With Kelly and Ryan host stepped onto a sandy beach in Mexico with her husband, Mark Consuelos, 47, and rocked a white bikini to perfection. At 48-years-old, the talk show host looked FLAWLESS as she strolled the seaside. Kelly is in tip-top shape, and her tight white swimsuit, showed off her fit, toned body. As she soaked up some sun, Kelly’s rock hard abs were on full display, and had us wondering: what is her secret?!

Kelly’s hunky husband took a page out of her book and donned a white swimsuit as well. Mark opted for white trunks that day, pairing his look with a large, brimmed hat of the same color. Kelly also reached for a white brimmed hat for their stroll! Plus, she rocked a pair of over-sized sunglasses to ensure the sun was kept out of her face. No wonder that Kelly looks completely ageless!

For those wondering how Kelly maintains that perfect bod of hers, she DID reveal what her daily diet looks like. However, it’s not exactly the strict diet regimen you would expect! The blonde beauty actually said she still eats “whatever the hell” she wants! In an interview with Bon Appetit. She admitted that she gets up at 5 a.m. and doesn’t eat until at least 10 a.m. every morning, hosting Live on just pure caffeine. Then, the star starts snacking away! “I do enjoy keeping nuts around me at all times, and I don’t just mean the people in my life,” she joked, when speaking on her diet. “I mean almonds and cashews, and I do like dried fruit. I know people will say, ‘Oh, that’s the jellybean of the healthy snack world,’ but for me, dried apricots and cherries are better than candy. I know it has as much sugar, but I just enjoy it.” She also admitted she’s a sucker for a classic PB & J sandwich!

It’s remarkable that Kelly looks this good after three kids! The star shares Michael Joseph, 21, Lola Grace, 17, and Joaquin Antonio, 15, with hubby Mark, but it looks like they were able to sneak away for some alone time in beautiful Mexico!