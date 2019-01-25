Christina El Moussa & Ant Anstead Goof Off With Their Kids In Sweet New Wedding Pics

Ant Anstead and Christina El Moussa already have one, big, happy family! Ant posted the sweetest pics from their wedding that showed the kids with giant smiles on their faces.

Christina El Moussa and Ant Anstead aren’t done sharing special memories from their December wedding. The newlyweds are living life to the fullest one month after getting married, and it appears that their kids are settling in as a blended family just fine. Ant posted the sweetest set of photos on Instagram from the wedding that show Christina, 35, looking glamorous in her wedding gown, and Ant pulling faces with his son Archie, 12, and daughter Amelie, 15, whom he shares with ex-wife Louise.

Christina’s eight-year-old daughter with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa, Taylor, is also joining in on the fun. Her three-year-old son Brayden isn’t pictured, but we’re sure he’s off having fun somewhere! Ant captioned the photoset, which you can see below, “If a picture could sum up one half of a family it had to be this!!! Crazy AF!!! But the right blend of crazy!!! “Never grow up… it’s a trap”! 🤪❤️❤️😜 x” Aww! They all look so happy while they’re goofing around and sticking their tongues out.

Just one day after the wedding, the whole blended family was actually spotted out together attending church in Anaheim, California. Even the happy couples’ parents and Christina’s best friend joined them. They later went on a honeymoon but left their four kiddos at home, naturally.

Christina’s ex, Tarek, wasn’t taking the news that she was getting remarried well, but he ultimately gave the newlyweds his blessing, publicly. Even if he didn’t, a source told HollywoodLife at the time that Christina wouldn’t have cared! “Christina’s only personal concern for Tarek is that he continues to be a good parent to their kids,” the insider said. “Otherwise, she really doesn’t think too much about what he is going through.”