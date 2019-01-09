Exclusive
Hollywood Life

Christina El Moussa Is Totally Over Tarek & Doesn’t Care He’s Upset Over Her New Marriage

@christinaanstead/Instagram
*EXCLUSIVE* Anaheim, CA - Christina El Moussa and Ant Anstead take the entire family to church just a day after their surprise nuptials! The newlyweds where accompanied by Ants mother, Christina's parents, best friend and their four children. The HGTV starlet tied the knot with Antstead in a "winter wonderland" wedding on Saturday.Pictured: Christina El Moussa , Ant AnsteadBACKGRID USA 23 DECEMBER 2018 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Christina El Moussa and her boyfriend Anthony Anstead relax backstage at an event in Austin, Texas. Christina El Moussa and Ant Anstead out and about, Austin, USA - 09 Jun 2018
View Gallery View Gallery 9 Photos.
News Reporter

Christina El Moussa wed British TV host Ant Anstead in a surprise ceremony on Dec. 22 and despite ex, Tarek, being ‘devastated’ the ‘Flip or Flop’ star has never been happier!

Christina El Moussa, 35, tied the knot with Ant Anstead, 39, in a surprise ceremony on Dec. 22. And while we reported on Jan 9. that her ex, Tarek El Moussa, 37, was left “devastated,” a source close to the blonde beauty EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife that “Christina has never been happier thanks to her new relationship with Ant. She is totally in love with her new guy and hasn’t looked back or worried much about Tarek since the day they split.” The former real estate agent couple – who tied the knot in 2009 – split after seven years of marriage in Dec. 2016. They share two children, daughter Taylor, eight, and son Brayden, three. “Christina’s only personal concern for Tarek is that he continues to be a good parent to their kids,” the insider continued. “Otherwise, she really doesn’t think too much about what he is going through.”

“Christina is not concerned how Tarek feels about her new relationship and sudden marriage to Ant. She is happy and has moved on long ago from him and hopes he can do the same,” the pal added. “If Christina was worried about Tarek’s thoughts on her new relationship it would be the biggest step back for her to all the progress she has achieved in her own life. Thinking about Tarek romantically is completely old news for Christina. Being parents is the only bond they have and will continue to have. They will be a part of each others lives forever but anything more on a personal level is not even a discussion anymore.” The Flip or Flop star couldn’t seem happier and has already changed her last name to Anstead. Christina met the handsome British TV host through a mutual friend in 2017 and the pair have been inseparable since.

“Christina has moved on 1000%. 2019 is gearing up to be the best year ever for her, she can just feel it,” the source explained. “Her hopes for Tarek are that he finds what he needs in his life. But as for talking to each other, if it doesn’t have anything to do with their kids and their well being then she is not listening. Christina is in a completely happy place right now.” The HGTV reality stars filed for divorce in 2017 citing irreconcilable differences and after the couple parted ways, Tarek confessed he dated the couple’s babysitter for a month shortly following their split. Six months before announcing their separation, police were called to their home after an altercation involving guns and a possible suicide attempt by Tarek. A helicopter and nearly a dozen deputies responded as witnesses told TMZ at the time that they saw Tarek run out the back door of his home with a gun and tried to escape down a hiking trail. Sources added they saw Christina run out of the house sobbing and trembling just shortly after. The site reported that Tarek was eventually spotted by officers and ordered to drop his weapon. The father-of-two allegedly told police he had no intention of injuring himself and simply wanted to “blow off some steam.” Five guns were later seized from the home, including an AR-15.