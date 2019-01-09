Christina El Moussa Is Totally Over Tarek & Doesn’t Care He’s Upset Over Her New Marriage

Christina El Moussa wed British TV host Ant Anstead in a surprise ceremony on Dec. 22 and despite ex, Tarek, being ‘devastated’ the ‘Flip or Flop’ star has never been happier!

Christina El Moussa, 35, tied the knot with Ant Anstead, 39, in a surprise ceremony on Dec. 22. And while we reported on Jan 9. that her ex, Tarek El Moussa, 37, was left “devastated,” a source close to the blonde beauty EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife that “Christina has never been happier thanks to her new relationship with Ant. She is totally in love with her new guy and hasn’t looked back or worried much about Tarek since the day they split.” The former real estate agent couple – who tied the knot in 2009 – split after seven years of marriage in Dec. 2016. They share two children, daughter Taylor, eight, and son Brayden, three. “Christina’s only personal concern for Tarek is that he continues to be a good parent to their kids,” the insider continued. “Otherwise, she really doesn’t think too much about what he is going through.”

“Christina is not concerned how Tarek feels about her new relationship and sudden marriage to Ant. She is happy and has moved on long ago from him and hopes he can do the same,” the pal added. “If Christina was worried about Tarek’s thoughts on her new relationship it would be the biggest step back for her to all the progress she has achieved in her own life. Thinking about Tarek romantically is completely old news for Christina. Being parents is the only bond they have and will continue to have. They will be a part of each others lives forever but anything more on a personal level is not even a discussion anymore.” The Flip or Flop star couldn’t seem happier and has already changed her last name to Anstead. Christina met the handsome British TV host through a mutual friend in 2017 and the pair have been inseparable since.