Chris Zylka Desperate To Win Paris Hilton Back 2 Mos. After Split: He ‘Still Loves Her’

Chris Zylka wants to get back with his ex Paris Hilton – read how he feels about her inside!

Hotel heiress Paris Hilton, 37, and actor ex-fiancé Chris Zylka, 33, broke up in Nov. 2018 after being together for two years, but apparently, the former Hannah Montana star wants to get back together!

“He is still deeply in love with Paris and really would love nothing more than to have her back,” a source told the Daily Mail. “He tells friends she is the love of his life.” While Chris was spotted and photographed with a brunette beauty on Jan. 22, he denied that he’s dating that woman – apparently, she’s just his friend’s girlfriend!

Paris, on the other hand, has been moving on since her split with Chris. “I’m so happy,” Paris told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY weeks after her breakup with Chris. “I’ve been working and been super busy. It’s great to be back here with my family in LA because I’ve been traveling so much.” Paris then said, “I’m just happier than ever and excited. It’s going to be an amazing 2019.” Post-split, Paris told Just Jared she was looking forward to focusing on her DJ-ing and fragrances career, and Chris would put his energy toward acting and art.

The social media star wasn’t mourning the ended engagement for too long – she posed with 22-year-old model Jordan Barrett at a charity event in Florence, Italy (romantic!) in early Jan. 2019. The two were linked together in the past, before she dated Chris! But in 2015, when rumors swirled around Paris and Jordan, the then 18-year-old insisted the two were just friends. Now years later, that could definitely no longer be the case. Whether Paris is rebounding with Jordan after her years spent with Chris, or she’s looking for something serious with him, one thing’s for certain: Paris and Jordan are an attractive pair! But then again, Paris probably looks good with anyone!

Time will tell if Paris and Chris get back together – they dated for years, so there is likely to still be a lingering connection between the two! We’ll also see if Paris and Jordan are actually dating or just a fling, and if Paris decides to go back to Chris after all.