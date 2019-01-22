16 Stars Wearing Wildly Colored Winter Coats To Beat The Cold: Gwen Stefani, Meghan Markle & More

Need some winter weather wardrobe inspo?— We’ve got you covered! Your favorite stars are stepping out in bright jackets this winter season, and we’ve rounded up the most stylish coats to beat the cold in! See Meghan Markle, J.Lo and more!

Don’t suffer this winter’s cold temps in a jacket you don’t feel good in! Take a page out of Meghan Markle or Gwen Stefani‘s, book and suit up in bright red or a multi-colored pattern to beat the cold. Let’s be serious — if you’re going wear a coat that takes up most of your body, make it a colored work of art! Check out a ton of stars wearing bright jackets this winter by clicking through our attached gallery!

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, 37, stepped out in a striking red coat with an exaggerated collar that we’re officially obsessed with. The pregnant royal paired her winter jacket with a stunning purple dress while holding hands with Prince Harry, 34, in Hamilton Square during a visit to Birkenhead on January 14. While Meghan’s whole look was eye-catching, it was the detail on her red coat that most likely attracted many eyes to her outfit. From the oversized collar, to its ribbed sleeves and belted center, Meghan aced her winter wardrobe.

Meanwhile, you might as well call Jennifer Lopez, 49, the queen of coats. She’s stepped out in every style from burgundy fur, to a pale blue peacoat to stay comfortable in the winter temps. And, not only does she wear stand-out coats of all styles and colors, she dedicates her whole look to her coat. The singer once hit the New York City sidewalks in a head-to-toe blue, fur look by Sally LaPointe. She was all smiles on her way to an appearance at Good Morning America when paparazzi caught her in the blue look in December 2018.

Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex in Hamilton Square during a visit to Birkenhead, UK on January 14, 2019. (Photo credit: Shutterstock)

There’s plenty more bright coats to be seen in our attached gallery! Take a look at these stars and more, including Offset, 26, and Sarah Paulson, 44, and let us know which look is your favorite!