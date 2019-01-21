Kamala Harris: 5 Things To Know About The CA Senator Running For President In The 2020 Race

If you don’t know who Kamala Harris is, then you better read up! The democratic California senator just announced she’s running for president!

Kamala Harris is already a remarkable woman and is ready to prove she’ll make a remarkable president. The California senator announced on Martin Luther King Day that she will be entering the 2020 presidential race as a democrat. The announcement came on the same week that Shirley Chisholm, the first black woman to ever run for president, announced her candidacy 47 years ago. Here’s everything you need to know about 2020’s newest contender!

1. Kamala Harris was born to an Indian mother and Jamaican father in Oakland, CA.

Kamala is a California-native, born to a Tamil Indian mother and Jamaican father. Born to two academics, Kamala’s mother was a breast cancer scientist who immigrated to the US from Madras, and her father was an economics professor at Stanford, who immigrated from Jamaica in 1960.

2. Kamala started her political career as a district attorney.

Harris was San Francisco’s district attorney from 2004 until she was elected California’s attorney general in 2010 and was the first woman of color to hold both positions. In 2008, when Hillary Clinton lost the presidential nomination to Barack Obama, The New York Times listed Kamala, who was just a DA at the time, as one of the few women who “earned a reputation as a tough fighter” and “might just be president someday.”

3. She was elected to the Senate in 2016.

Kamala Harris was elected by the state of California in 2016, carrying all by four counties. Following her election, she promised she would protect immigrants for the policies of then-President-elect Donald Trump. She has since visited immigrant detention centers and have been outspoken against the current administration. She also serves on the Senate Judiciary Committee, Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, Select Committee On Intelligence and the Committee on Budget.

4. Kamala Harris was a target of the mail bombing attempts in October 2018.

A suspicious package addressed to Kamala Harris was intercepted by law enforcement officials at a Sacramento postal facility on October 26, 2018. It was believed to be sent by Cesar Sayoc, who was taken in to custody and accused of sending at least 12 other suspicious devices to CNN, Barack Obama, Joe Biden and other key Democrats.

5. In addition to immigration reform, Kamala is a supporter of gun control, environmental justice and the decriminalization of marijuana.

Kamala is also an advocate for disaster relief, as she was one of eight senators to sign a letter to the Federal Emergency Management Agency, charging the agency for neglecting displaced Puerto Ricans after the devastating hurricane. Additionally, she is against the death penalty and pro-choice. She also campaigned heavily against Prop 8 and Prop 22, and created a Hate Crimes Unit as the San Francisco DA to focus on hate crimes against LGBT children and teens in schools.