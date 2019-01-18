Sammi Giancola Still Super Close With Female ‘Jersey Shore’ Castmates: Will She Ever Return To The Show?

While Sammi Giancola refused to return for the ‘Jersey Shore’ reboot, she’s still super close with her cast mates. We’ve got details on if she has plans to return to the MTV revival.

Fans of the original Jersey Shore rooted for Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola‘s five-year relationship with Ronnie Ortiz-Magro. She declined the invitation to return to MTV’s revival of the hit reality series that began in 2009 and has no plans to return, even though she’s still close with fellow cast mates. “Sammi wants nothing to do with Jersey Shore anymore other than the friendships she has built with her co-stars over the years. She’s extremely close with all of the females, especially Nicole (Polizzi) and Jenni (Farley). However, Sammi enjoys her private life off camera and has no interest whatsoever in returning to TV,” a source close to the 31-year-old tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

While Ronnie is embroiled in tons of legal drama with his baby mama Jen Harley, Sammi has been dating Christian Biscardi since 2017 with nothing but love and adoration. He frequently appears on her social media accounts and treats her like a queen. In a June 25, 2018 selfie of the couple, he wrote “I will always be the worst looking person in every picture we take and I’m okay with it.” Sammi sweetly responded by writing “You’re my better half.” “She enjoys having her normal life with Christian and supports all of her former co-stars in their journey on Jersey Shore, but she doesn’t want to be a part of it anymore,” our insider continues.

“When she broke up with Ronnie, she decided it was time to move on with everything. She realizes it helped her obtain some very amazing friendships and relationships and she’s thankful for that and will leave it at that. She has no regrets, but her relationship with Ronnie and that break-up for all to see hurt so badly so she just decided it was time to move on for good,” our source reveals.

When MTV announced that they were reviving Jersey Shore, Sammi took a hard pass. She took to Instagram and wrote, “I have chosen not to join the show this season because I am at a completely different place in my life right now focusing on my businesses and relationship. I am not the same person as I was when I was 22. At 31, I am currently extremely happy in every aspect of my life and want to avoid potentially TOXIC SITUATIONS.”

She added, “However, it was a difficult decision as I love my roomies. I’ve decided to focus on me, my future and what truly makes me happy. I will forever be grateful to Jersey Shore and everything it has brought to me! I’ve just decided to live my life for me these days. Also I am forever grateful & thankful for all of you!!! Special shoutout to my fans, but I’m not going anywhere! Follow me and stay tuned, you never know what I could be up to NEXT!”