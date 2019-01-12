Kourtney Kardashian & Kris Jenner & More Mom-Daughter Duos Who Look Amazing In Swimsuits

These girls got good genes! See some of the most beautiful mother-daughter duos rocking bikinis!

Shake what your mama gave ya! There are plenty of famous mother-daughter duos who could practically be sisters and they all know how to rock a mean bikini. From Yolanda Hadid and Bella Hadid to Kris Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian, we can’t get over how gorgeous these ladies from two generations look in swimsuits!

It should be no surprise that Yolanda and Bella know how to slay in a swimsuit. After all, they’re both models! While Yolanda, 55, has left the world of modeling behind, she can still pose just as perfectly as her 22-year-old daughter. The Hadids are a pretty tight-knit family too, so it’s no surprise that this pair has been spotted in matching swimsuits. The ladies rocked nearly identical plunging red one-pieces while hitting up the pool in Aug. 2015, and shared an Instagram photo of the occasion.

The Hadids aren’t the only relatives who love a twinning beach moment, though. Kris and Kourtney proved they were two of the most interesting KarJenners to look at with an incredible mother-daughter swimsuit pic on Sept. 10, 2018.

In the image, Kris rocked a red striped one-piece and a wide-brimmed hat, while Kourtney stretched out on the lounge chair beside her in a plaid bikini. Kourt shared the pic on Instagram and captioned it, “sometimes you gotta bag the boss up.” Get clicking through the gallery above to see even more pics of mothers and daughters twinning in swimsuits!