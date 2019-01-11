Kourtney Kardashian ‘Freaking Out’ That Scott Disick May Propose To Sofia Richie

After Scott Disick was spotted browsing at engagement rings, ex Kourtney Kardashian is terrified he’s going to propose to 20-year-old GF Sofia Richie. We’ve got the details.

Now that Kourtney Kardashian has finally accepted ex Scott Disick and GF Sofia Richie‘s relationship, he appears ready to take things to the next level with the 20-year-old heiress. The 35-year-old browsed through the engagement ring selection at Polacheck’s luxe jewelry store in Calabasas on Jan. 10 and Kourt is terrified he’s going to pop the question to Sofia. “Kourtney is freaked out about the idea of Scott proposing to Sofia. The closer Kourtney, Sofia and Scott have all become over the holidays, the more Kourtney realizes how in love Scott is with Sofia and that a proposal could be right around the corner,” a source close to Kourt tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. The reality star, 39, and Scott were together for nine years but never married.

“While Kourtney is happy to see Scott so grounded, stable and in a healthy relationship, it also scares her to think that she could might lose him forever. In the back of her heart, she always thought about maybe having more kids with Scott or that one day they might get back together,” our insider continues. Kourt’s talked in the past about wanting a fourth child to her brood with Scott and hoped the new addition would have the same father as Mason, 8, Penelope, 6, and Reign, 3. She even revealed on Keeping Up With The Kardashians that she had her eggs frozen in hopes of another pregnancy.

“However, Kourtney knows how unpredictable and romantic Scott can be, so Kourtney is bracing for the shocking surprise that Scott gets engaged to Sofia or worse, suddenly elopes with her which would traumatize Kourtney,” our source adds. Scott and Sofia dated for well over a year before Kourtney finally gave the couple her blessing. The three took a pre-Christmas trip to Mexico to prove they’re a truly modern family, and Sofia accompanied Scott on the big Kar-Jenner New Year’s getaway to Aspen. Kourtney’s family is relieved that she’s finally bonding with Sofia as they genuinely like her and were just waiting for the mother of three’s stamp of approval on the relationship to welcome her into their famous clan.