Rihanna Puts Full Booty On Display In Pink Lingerie As She Drops Valentine’s Day Collection

Need some sexy lingerie for Valentine’s Day? Rihanna’s got you covered with her new Savage x Fenty collection — and she looks DAMN good while modeling the sets herself!

Rihanna’s newest collection for her Savage x Fenty lingerie line dropped on Jan. 9, and she celebrated by sharing a new photo of herself modeling the Valentine’s Day-inspired garb! In the pic, RiRi wears a pink bra and underwear set, posing with her booty toward the camera and putting it on full display. The singer’s hair cascades down her back in the pic, and her look is completed with a massive red head-band and matching gloves to add to the V-day color scheme. Earlier this week, Rihanna posed for a photo facing the other way, so we could get a glimpse at the front of the lingerie look, as well.

Back in September, Rihanna opened up about how much she loves her ‘thick’ backside, so it’s no surprise that she’d want to flaunt it in these sexy panties! “I’m about to get back into the gym and stuff and I hope I don’t lose by butt or my hips or all of my thighs,” Rihanna admitted to British Vogue. “And I think of my boobs, like, I’mma lose everything, everything goes!” Rihanna kept a fairly low profile in 2018, but all signs point to her making a big comeback in the spotlight this year, which could be why she wants to start hitting the gym and getting in tip-top shape again.

For Rihanna, 2018 was all about her big role in Ocean’s 8, as well as her Savage x Fenty line and Fenty Beauty collection. Even though we haven’t seen her out and about as much, she’s certainly managed to keep busy!’

However, all of these side projects mean she’s had to put music on the back burner or a bit, and fans have anxiously been waiting for more tunes. Lucky for us, Rihanna recently posted two videos from the studio on social media…so it looks like it’s coming!