Rihanna Posts Sultry Snap In Sexy Pink Lingerie For Valentine’s Day Collection — See Pic

Valentine’s Day is still over a month away, but Rihanna is already getting us pumped well in advance with a peek at the V-Day inspired collection from her Savage x Fenty lingerie line! Check it out here.

Rihanna fans are still waiting and waiting for new music, but for now, we’re going to have to settle for some new Savage x Fenty gear! The singer took to Instagram to promote the upcoming Valentine’s Day lingerie collection from her line, and she looks incredible in the promo shot, as always. In the pic, RiRi wears a pink bra with heart-shaped patch, paired with long red gloves and a red bow to really bring the V-Day mood. Although most of Rihanna’s body is covered by a purple curtain, her cleavage is on display in the teeny lingerie, and she looks beyond amazing.

The Valentine’s Day collection will be released on Jan. 9, and this is just one of Rihanna’s many recent projects. She also has her Fenty Beauty line, which recently announced the release of a new concealer that comes in a whopping 50 shades! Savage x Fenty and Fenty Beauty have been Rihanna’s main focus for the last year or so, and she’s done an incredible job at building the brand. However, fans are getting antsy about the lack of new music coming from the 30-year-old. After all, it’s now been almost THREE years since she released her last full-length album, Anti.

Luckily, Rihanna recently promised that 2019 will be the year we finally get something new from her, and she’s recently taken to her Instagram Story to prove that she’s telling the truth. Twice this year already, Rihanna has posted videos from the studio on her page, and fans are more stoked than ever about what’s to come!

Unfortunately, there’s been no indication just yet about when this new music will be making its way to our ears, but the release is definitely in sight!