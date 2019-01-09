Bradley Cooper: My Next Directing Gig After ‘A Star Is Born’ Will Have To Be ‘Something I Love Deeply’

‘A Star Is Born’ is one of the leading Oscar contenders this awards season, with Bradley Cooper’s acting and directing at the forefront. The actor spoke to HL about his love for directing & what is next!

In his critically-acclaimed movie, A Star Is Born, Bradley Cooper took on a role we’ve never seen him in before: director. With just one film, the Oscar-nominated actor established himself as a strong leader both behind and in front of the camera, bringing the heartbreaking and captivating story of Ally and Jackson to life. The film has, so far, nabbed Bradley five Golden Globe nominations, including Best Director and Best Actor, six BAFTA noms, nine Critics’ Choice nods, four Grammy nominations and four SAG noms. With each accolade, Bradley has been celebrated for his directing, and was awarded for his work by the National Board Of Review on January 8th with the title of Best Director. The Star Is Born director spoke to HollywoodLife.com in an EXCLUSIVE interview about his passion for directing, and teased what he might create next! “[It will be] something I love deeply. It’s about passion,” Bradley explained. “All the work that it takes you better love it, otherwise, there’s no point.”

When asked if he has any franchise or subject he’d like to tackle next in his directing career, the Silver Linings Playbook star played coy and teased us, saying, “We’ll see!” A Star Is Born won best original song for ‘Shallow‘ at the Golden Globes on Sunday, and Bradley’s co-star Lady Gaga took to Instagram the following day to share her appreciation for his direction. “I didn’t get to say everything I wanted to say last night when we won, I was so overcome with emotion and of course wanted to share the mic with my co-writers,” the singer, who plays Ally in the film, wrote. “We are all so grateful Bradley loved ‘Shallow,’ sang his heart out live, and truly the song would not be revered as it is without the brilliant film and moment Bradley created and the way he directed the moment and collaborated with us on how it would eventually be given to the world.”

We’re hoping for more Bradley Cooper films, and expecting many Oscar noms for A Star Is Born!