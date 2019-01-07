Happy Birthday Blue Ivy: The Most Adorable Photos Of Beyonce & Jay-Z’s 7-Year-Old

Today’s the day! Blue Ivy is ringing in her seventh birthday with her famous fam. Celebrate Beyonce and Jay-Z’s eldest by checking out her most precious pics here!

Blue Ivy Carter is another year older! That’s right, it was a whole seven years ago when Beyonce, 37, and Jay-Z, 49, welcomed their daughter. Since then, they’ve had twins — Sir and Rumi, 1 — but Blue was their first, and that’s pretty special! The little one rings in her birthday every year a week after New Year’s Day, and she’s just coming out of a really big 2018 this time around. Not only did Blue get to attend the screening of A Wrinkle in Time with her mom and head out on a July vacay with her parents, but she also watched Queen B and Jay-Z perform multiple times. And she stole the show again and again!

Who could forget when she made her Coachella debut in the best way possible by waving adorably at the crowd from the front row? As if that wasn’t cute enough, the seven-year-old also threw up her dad’s signature Roc hand sign at one of her mom’s shows. What a little legend! But when she had to see her parents ‘in bed’ together during a visual on their OTR II Tour, she was horrified to say the least. Blue covered her eyes and hid! So clearly, the girl’s got some spunk and personality. We bet she’s such a fun big sister!

While Beyonce doesn’t show her twins off in the public eye very often, she did give a glimpse of them having a sweet moment with their older sister this year. They were on the set of their mom’s Vogue shoot — NBD, right? — when Blue could be seen in a behind-the-scenes video leaning over to kiss either Sir or Rumi on the cheek. In another quick snippet of footage, one of the babies was laughing with her.

But today is all about Blue! We bet she will have some sort of amazing birthday bash for her seventh, so until then, take a look at the gallery above to celebrate Beyonce and Jay-Z’s daughter!