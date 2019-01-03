Paulie Calafiore Out With New ‘Bachelor’ Blonde After Drama With Cara Maria & Danielle Maltby

Just days after Paulie Calafiore was majorly exposed by his exes, Cara Maria Sorbello and Danielle Maltby, he was spotted out in New York City with a new gorgeous blonde…who just happens to star on the upcoming season of ‘The Bachelor’!

It looks like Paulie Calafiore wastes NO time moving on! The Big Brother alum was spotted driving a red car in New York City on Jan. 2, and he had a mystery blonde woman sitting beside him in the front seat. It wasn’t long before the woman was identified as 23-year-old Demi Burnett, who is one of the woman competing for Colton Underwood’s heart on the upcoming season of The Bachelor. The woman’s identity was first confirmed by Reality Steve, and she could be seen wearing the same white vest in the car photo and on her Instagram Story, also taken in New York City, from that same day.

This apparent date between Paulie and Demi comes just DAYS after Paulie made major headlines for his split from Cara Maria Sorbello. Paulie and Cara recently returned from filming the most recent season of The Challenge and were more in love than ever, but their relationship was torn apart when his ex, Danielle Maltby, finally came forward to reveal what her relationship with him has been like over these last several months. Danielle claimed she and Paulie were still talking and seeing each other while he was in an “open relationship” with Cara after The Challenge: Final Reckoning this summer and fall. She released loving text messages he allegedly sent her, which were sent on dates that he was spending time with Cara Maria, as evidenced by dated photos on Cara’s phone.

Cara eventually shared her side of the story, too. She explained that even though she and Paulie were in an open relationship, she had no idea just how much he was still seeing and communicating with Danielle behind her back. She was most shocked to find out that Paulie and Danielle spent the night together the day before she and Paulie left to film The Challenge this fall.

@CaraMariaMTV i love you girl but keep this kid on the curb @PaulCalafiore_ I was just waiting to see hamilton and not wait in the long line… I spy a paulie and a blonde possibly named danielle. #TeamCara @TMZ #BoyBye pic.twitter.com/QJrJosIlVP — Laurie (@chickenstix104) January 3, 2019

At first, Paulie tried to publicly play it off like he was just there as a support system to Danielle, who was devastated after their breakup at the hands of his and Cara’s Final Reckoning hookup. Originally, he even claimed he didn’t sleep with Danielle at all once he started seeing Cara (Danielle said this was not the case). However, in the end, Paulie came clean about his behavior, and vowed that he would do anything to win Cara back.

Of course, it’s unclear what exactly the relationship between Paulie and this new woman, Demi, actually is, but it’s certainly NOT a good look for him if he really is hoping to get Cara back in his good graces. Meanwhile, we’ll see more of Demi when the new season of The Bachelor begins on Jan. 7!