Jennifer Lopez, Julianne Hough & More Stars Giving Us Serious Fitspo To Hit The Gym In 2019

From moms bouncing back to a nearly 50-year-old J-Lo in the best shape ever, these stars have us motivated to hit the gym in 2019! See pics below.

It’s hard to believe Jennifer Lopez is 49 years old! The actress, singer, and mother looks better than ever, and her amazing gym routine is serious motivation for us to live our best life in 2019! She hits the gym nearly every day with boyfriend Alex Rodriguez and truly makes health a huge part of her life. Khloe Kardashian looks better than ever and showed off her flat stomach after having baby True just a few moths ago while posing in her Calvins on Instagram on Dec. 20.

Kim Kardashian indulged over the holidays, but now she says she is “back to salads” and as seen on her Instagram stories, she’s back on track with her early morning workouts. The Victoria’s Secret fashion show showcased the toned bodies of models like Kendall Jenner and Devon Windsor. Devon EXCLUSIVELY shared her workout routine leading up to the show — read it here.

Julianne Hough has always been fit, but she isn’t without her struggles like the rest of us. Back in August, Julianne shared, “Feeling strong again after not being able to practice my self expression for a while. At the beginning of the year I wasn’t able to dance as much as I would have liked to. But recently, I’ve been feeling inspired, and able to challenge my body and dance more! Getting back into it is hard, but feels SO good.” That’s EXACTLY how we feel after taking a two week break at the end of December.

See more stars in the gym and showing off their hard work in the gallery attached above! Good luck achieving your fitness goals in 2019!