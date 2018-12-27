Hottest Kardashian Couple Pics Of 2018: Kim & Kanye, Kylie & Travis & More

There’s certainly a lot to ‘keep up’ with! The KarJenner couples have flaunted their love throughout 2018 – see the best pics!

While we watch the latest drama on Keeping Up With The Kardashians and constantly refresh our social media feeds to see what members of the famous clan are up to individually, there’s no denying that their relationships are pretty fascinating as well. Kourtney Kardashian, 39, Kim Kardashian, 38, Khloé Kardashian, 34, Kendall Jenner, 23, and Kylie Jenner, 21, have all kept the public pretty in-the-loop with most of their relationships.

While not all of their partners have been main characters on their E! hit tv show – there’s no replacing Lord Scott Disick, 35, that’s for sure – the sisters’ husbands, boyfriends, and boy-toys have been snapped in photos with the women all through 2018. From group vacations to quiet beachside pics to full-on boss magazine photo shoots together, the sisters are not shy about their loved ones.

Kim and her husband Kanye West, 41, have been going strong for years, and 2018 was no different. Even though ‘Ye’s been in the headlines recently for his strong political opinions (which seem to contradict that of Kim’s), #Kimye has shown the public that they can weather basically any circumstance together. The couple has vacationed and worked together this year, plus, you know, raised their three adorable children, and the photos of the married parents in the gallery above show that they’re more in love than ever.

Kourtney started 2018 with Younes Bendjima, 25, and while they got hot and heavy throughout the first part of the year with steamy vacation pics, they unfortunately called it quits for good in August. Meanwhile, Kylie and Khloé both welcomed daughters this year with boyfriends Travis Scott, 26, and Tristan Thompson, 27, respectively! The only KarJenner sister who didn’t have an exclusive relationship this year was second-youngest Kenny. The model was rumored to have dated both Anwar Hadid, 19, and NBA player Ben Simmons, 22, but didn’t get too serious with either of them.

So if you’re not up to-to-date with the latest KarJenner relationships, or simply want to look back on their year with men, scroll on through the gallery above!