Sexiest Gowns On The Red Carpet This Year: J-Lo, Lady Gaga & More

Jennifer Lopez, Lady Gaga and other amazing stars posed in some pretty sexy gowns this year on the red carpet for various events and we’re taking a look back at some of the best! From revealing sheer choices to sparkling form-fitting looks, these ladies sure know how to work it. As everyone knows, a red carpet is THE place to flaunt what you got so truly memorable looks like these will forever be etched in our minds!

Jennifer’s sexy look consisted of a hot pink gown with a high slit and black belt. She wore the incredible choice at the American Music Awards and we have to admit it’s one of our top choices of the year. Lady Gaga made a lasting impression as well when she strutted her stuff in a tan sheer gown at the 32nd Annual American Cinematheque Awards. Sandra Bullock was a sight to see in red at the Bird Box film screening and Bella Hadid showed off a lot of skin in a sheer silver gown at the 2018 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.

Cardi B followed suit in a maroon gown that showed off major cleavage at the MTV Video Music Awards and Alyssa Milano was all smiles in a sexy black and white gown at Variety’s Power of Women event. Kendall Jenner wasn’t afraid to reveal her nipples under a sheer gown at Chopard secret party during the film festival in France. Kylie Jenner turned heads at the Met Gala in a black gown and Nicki Minaj‘s bodysuit under a long sheer white skirt definitely had people talking!

We had some pretty memorable gowns this year so it’s going to be pretty hard to top next year but we’re looking forward to seeing what 2019 brings!