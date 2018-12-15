National Cupcake Day: Camila Cabello, Taylor Swift & More Stars Chowing Down On The Sweet Treat

December 15 is National Cupcake Day, and to celebrate, we’ve rounded up photos of our fave stars chowing down on yummy cupcakes. Check out the pics here!

Even celebrities can’t help but satisfy their sweet tooth every once in awhile, and in honor of National Cupcake Day, we have some pics of stars who love the delicious snack! Taylor Swift has even posed on Instagram biting into a yummy cupcake in the past, and of course, she looked absolutely adorable while doing so. Meanwhile, Iggy Azalea got super excited when she was given a cupcake during a press tour in London — she dove right in and licked the frosting off her fingers as cameras snapped away!

Model besties, Karlie Kloss and Ashley Graham, were once spotted visiting Sprinkle’s bakery in New York City together, and they both left with pretty big boxes of cupcakes. Then, there was Blake Lively, who filmed an entire video for Vogue of herself working hard in the kitchen making mini cakes! She multi-tasked by answering interview questions while getting all her ingredients together, and it was pretty damn impressive! And can we talk about how adorable Camila Cabello looked while carrying a colorful cupcake around the streets of NYC?! So sweet!

