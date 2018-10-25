National Greasy Foods Day: Kylie Jenner & More Stars Snacking On Pizza & More Greasy Goodies

It’s National Greasy Foods Day! Celebrate this delicious day by checking out photos of celebs like Kylie Jenner and Gigi Hadid digging into pizza, burgers and more mouthwatering snacks.

Kylie is no stranger to enjoying some junk food. In a video she shared after giving birth to Stormi Webster in February, the lip-kit mogul revealed that she had major cravings for In-N-Out during her pregnancy. “It’s just In-N-Out these days literally tastes like . . . nothing I’ve ever had,” she said before the video showed her and her friends at a drive-thru window ordering a double cheese burger and fries well done.

Gigi also can’t resist a juicy burger. When she and a pal moved to New York a few years ago, they went on the hunt to find the best burger in the city. She revealed this quest in 2016 on an episode of The Tonight Show and told host Jimmy Fallon that she decided the honor belongs to J.G. Melon, a pub in the Upper East Side. “The thing about J.G. Melon’s is they’re super simple. They just don’t try too hard and it’s so good,” she said, adding that she doesn’t like tomatoes on her burgers.

From cheeseburgers to pizza to onion rings, there are plenty of excellent choices to dig into today. But before you sink your teeth into some greasy foods, check out the gallery above to see what celebrities prefer snacking on!