Nicki Minaj Grinds On New BF Kenneth Petty As She Continues Bday Celebrations — Sexy Video

Nicki Minaj turned 36 on Dec. 8, but the birthday party has yet to stop, as she got ‘low low low low’ while giving her new bae, Kenneth Petty, a dance he’ll never forget.

“I WANT ALL DA 💨 @brookebaileyinc 😂😂😂 LOW LOW LOW LOW!!!!!!!!” Nicki Minaj, 36, captioned a Dec. 13 video. In it, the Queen rapper can be seen grinding her considerable backside on the lap of her new boy, Kenneth Petty, 40. It actually seems Nicki is in some kind of competition with another couple, a “standing lap-dance-off,” it seems. In this case, the winner is Kenneth and the other dude, especially since Nicki seemed very proud of herself for getting that “low low low low.”

Nicki’s birthday celebrations seem to be all about Kenneth. A day after she turned the big 3-6, she posed for an Instagram photo where she nearly wrapped her leg around his waist. In addition to that, she posted a sexy picture of her, practically undressed, in bed with Kenneth. “Let’s give’m smthn to talk about *Shania voice*” she captioned the shot, possibly meaning Bonnie Raitt’s 1991 hit “Something To Talk About.”

“She may be a ‘Queen’ but that ain’t no king,” one fan wrote, echoing the disapproval of many. Nicki’s fans have been upset that she’s spending her time with a man who has served time for attempted rape and manslaughter (for his role in the shooting death of Lamont Robinson in 2002.) On top of those two incidents, Kenneth has been arrested at least ten other times, the most recent incident coming in Sept. 2018 over allegedly driving with a suspended license.

Nicki — who, it turns out, dated Kenneth in the past before she blew up as one of the biggest rappers in the world — defended Kenneth against the hate coming from her own fans. “He was 15, she was 16…in a relationship. But go awf, Internet. y’all can’t run my life. Y’all can’t even y’all own life. Thank you boo,” she said when responding to a person who brought up how Kenneth was reportedly convicted of attempted rape in the mid-90s.

This odd response indicates that Nicki is really becoming ride or die for Kenneth, which has some wondering if she’s going to put on a ring on it soon. Nick is “head over heels” for Kenneth, a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com, and she’s ready to “to take things to the next level. Everything with them is complete fire, she loves him and wants more with him and she would be happy to already be married to him.”