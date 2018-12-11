Julia Roberts: Awkward Newspaper Error Claims Actress’ ‘Holes’ Have Gotten Better With Age

A hilarious headline error about Julia Roberts in New York newspaper, The Post-Journal, claimed the actress’ ‘holes get better with age’ and the internet couldn’t help but react in the best ways.

Julia Roberts, 51, has been the talk of the town due to an amusing headline error in a New York newspaper! The Post-Journal made many people squeal with laughter when the headline for their story about Julia, which was based on an interview by the Associated Press, claimed the actress’ life and “holes get better with age”. The publication, of course, meant to write “roles” and although they later made a correction, the mistake turned out to be pretty epic and many social media users, including some celebs, couldn’t help but joke about the situation.

Actress Busy Philipps was one of those celebs when she took to Twitter to post a pic of the newspaper headline with a caption that was too funny. “This is why she’s a movie star. My holes have only gotten worse with age,” the caption read. “This might be the best typo our terrible local newspaper @ThePost_Journal has ever made,” read another tweet from a Twitter user. “i never would have thought me and julia roberts had something in common,” a different user commented.

Unlike the many social media users, Julia hasn’t commented on the error but her quotes in the published interview, which was about her career in Hollywood, made what she really said quite clear. “With age comes more complexity of possible parts,” she said, when talking about her role in the new film Ben Is Back. “You know, I’m happy and I have fun at home, so it would take a lot for someone to say: ‘Look, you can play this part where you’re happy and have fun.’ Well, I just do that at home!”

This is why she's a movie star. My holes have only gotten worse with age.🤷‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/h3jiuEqF6P — Busy Philipps (@BusyPhilipps) December 10, 2018

Despite the mishap with the article, it’s great to see Julia embracing her years and still playing challenging roles in some amazing movies!