Barron Trump Looks Taller Than Ever While Meeting Soccer Legend Wayne Rooney At Xmas Party

Dreams came true when Barron Trump got to meet his idol, soccer legend Wayne Rooney! See pics of the epic moment from the White House Christmas party!

Santa brought Barron Trump the ultimate Christmas present this year. The first son, who’s a soccer player and major fan of the sport, got to meet the legendary DC United player Wayne Rooney at the White House Christmas party on December 10! Wayne was invited by President Donald Trump to the soiree as one of his guests of honor, much to Barron’s delight. Barron, 12, doesn’t appear at many White House events, but he was all smiles as he posed with the English soccer great. Seriously; look at the grin on this kid’s face! Also joining in on the fun were some of Barron’s friends from his local soccer team. They all look like they’re having the time of their lives!

Something else noticeable about the pic — Barron is pretty much towering over Wayne. He’s still just a preteen, but it’s becoming clearer and clearer lately that Barron’s tall. Wayne is about average height, standing at 5’9″. Barron’s much taller than him, and basically dwarfs his teammates. We’ve seen pics of him recently in which he looks nearly as tall as his father, who is 6’3″! Barron’s mother, First Lady Melania Trump, is 5’11”, so it’s reasonable that he would grow totally tall, too. Nobody expected it at age 12, though!

Wayne stunned the soccer world when he agreed to move to the United States to play for DC United in Washington, DC. The White House Christmas party was a welcoming of sorts by the president. Despite many US athletes refusing to visit the White House, Wayne, his wife Coleen Rooney, and their four kids — Kai, 9, Klay, 5, Kit, 2 and nine-month-old Cass, happily went to the bash. We’re sure Barron and his teammates are thrilled that they’ll get to see Wayne play on the regular!

For more pics of Barron Trump towering over his dear old mom and dad, scroll through the gallery above. This kid is getting taller by the day!