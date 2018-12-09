Emily Ratajkowski Lies Outside In The Tiniest White Bikini We’ve Ever Seen – See Her Sexy Swimwear Look

Best weekend ever! Emily Ratajkowski showed her fans some serious ‘weekend dreamz’ on Instagram with a new bikini pic. And this may be her sexiest swimsuit yet!

It’s utterly unbelievable, but Emily Ratajkowski managed to find a bikini skimpier than any she’s ever worn before! The model and actress, 26, lounged around by the pool over the weekend, just casually posing in a tiny swimsuit with her impossibly flat stomach and cellulite-free body on display, as you do. Whatever she’s wearing is, we guess, technically a bikini. It’s more like a loincloth bottom just barely covering her in the front, and most likely a thong in the back. The top consists of tiny scraps of fabric covering her nipples, tied together with thin straps. You don’t even need to see the pic to know she looks incredible — but you should totally scroll down to see it!

This, of course, is far from Emily’s first bikini pic on Instagram. The Welcome Home star posts a new one almost daily, and we don’t blame her for doing so. When you look that good, you might as well let the world know. While Emily’s faced criticism for her racy outfit choices, a source close to her told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that she couldn’t care less! “At home Emily walks around naked all the time, and in Europe she sunbaths topless,” the source said. “And as far as Emily is concerned, people need to get over it if they have an issue with seeing parts of a woman’s body exposed.” Amen!

That came after she was called out by haters for a wardrobe malfunction on the beach. Emily, of course, was looking as beautiful as always while hitting the beach with her friend in Sydney, Australia at the end of November. As the two took a break from the sand and surf to hit a snack stand, her breast accidentally popped out of her bikini top. It happens!

For more of Emily’s sexiest swimsuits, scroll through our gallery above! She has so many different swimwear looks and we’re obsessed with them all!