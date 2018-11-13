Emily Ratajkowski Couldn’t Care Less About Wardrobe Malfunctions: People Should ‘Get Over It’

After Emily Ratajkowski’s bikini top wandered astray in Australia on Nov. 12, the model isn’t giving the wardrobe malfunction pictures much thought, HL has EXCLUSIVELY learned! Here’s the feminist reason why.

If a nipple scares you, that’s not Emily Ratajkowski’s problem. The 27-year-old model’s nip played peek-a-boo with the paparazzi at a beach in Sydney, Australia on Nov. 12, thanks to her string bikini’s lack of fabric — but she’s not sweating over it! “Emily is incredibly comfortable with her body, and really doesn’t have many insecurities at all, aside from a couple of places here and there that she’d like to perfect even more,” a source close to Emily EXCLUSIVELY shares with HollywoodLife. She’s so confident about her svelte figure, the model sometimes takes an au naturel approach to her wardrobe…hey, less clothes, less potential for wardrobe malfunctions!

“At home Emily walks around naked all the time, and in Europe she sunbaths topless,” our source claims. Well, now we know how Emily maintains her perfect tan year-round. With that said, our source explains that Emily “has zero problems with nip slips and wardrobe malfunctions, she couldn’t care less.” But there’s an important message behind her nonchalant attitude! “And as far as Emily is concerned, people need to get over it if they have an issue with seeing parts of a woman’s body exposed,” our source goes on. Preach! We expect nothing less from the self-professed feminist, who was even arrested for protesting the nomination of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, who was accused of sexual assault, at Capitol Hill on Oct. 4.

“Emily is all about body positivity and confidence, and she believes that a woman is beautiful whether she’s a size 0 or a size 28,” our source explains. “It’s just society and the media that brainwashes girls into thinking otherwise.” And Emily had the perfect message as to why you can share a selfie that flashes underboob (as she does) and still be a feminist. “I think a lot of people really feel that the idea of a woman being sexual or being sexualised is the opposite of feminism,” she told Arabia Harper’s Bazaar for her January cover story interview. “When I feel like, in some ways, that conversation itself can be oppressive to women, because you’re telling them how to dress and how to act, which is actually the opposite of feminism.”

We’re hardly surprised that Emily, who’s also the owner of Inamorata Swim, barely blinks at her wardrobe mishaps. This is the same woman who posted a picture of her planting a juicy smooch on her husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard, and captioned the PDA shot, “We gross & tbh idc.” TBH idc is the new mantra women should also be applying to their beach wear!