Gigi Hadid Giving Zayn Malik Lots Of Support After Fans Think Louis Tomlinson Dissed Him

Fans are 100% convinced Zayn Malik & Louis Tomlinson are in a spat again, but Gigi Hadid has her man’s back all the way! HollywoodLife has learned that she’s Zayn’s ultimate support system, especially through controversy.

Following the release of Zayn Malik’s “Good Years,” which seemingly alludes to his former bandmate, Louis Tomlinson, 26, fans think that a new cryptic tweet from Louis is a hit back! Thanks to the tweet, and his new track, Zayn has found himself in the middle of some major drama, but HollywoodLife has EXCLUSIVELY learned that his lady, Gigi Hadid, 23, still has his back! “Gigi feels kinda bad for her boyfriend Zayn after Louis snapped back on twitter about his latest song,” a source close to the model shares. “Gigi is keeping quiet about it though, she is not going to say anything to defend her man, she does not want to get in the middle of any beef,” they add.

While neither Louis or Zayn have confirmed that their cryptic words are about each other, fans are 100% convinced there’s still bad blood following their Twitter spat. Gigi supports Zayn through thick and thin, even if she doesn’t make a big show of it. “Privately, she has Zayn’s back all the way, she loves his new song and thinks he has been better, happier and more creative on his own than when with One D. She is very supportive of him, even when she’s not right by his side because of her busy work schedule she is on the phone and texting encouraging messages to him all the time, she’s very devoted. And when she isn’t working she’s all about spending time with Zayn, he’s a huge priority in her life.” HollywoodLife has reached out to reps for Gigi, Zayn, and Louis, for comment.

“Good Years” arrived on Dec. 6 and the slow-tempo ballad raised eyebrows thanks to its lyrics. “Too much drugs and alcohol//What the hell were we fighting for?//Cause now the whole damn world will know//That we’re too numb and just too dumb to change the story//Neither of one of us wants to say we’re sorry,” Zayn sings on the track. “if this isn’t about zouis then idk,” one fan wrote after hearing the lyrics. “IT IS ABOUT 1D LMAO AM I RIGHT?” another questioned on Twitter. We’ll keep you posted if Zayn speaks out and admits that these lyrics are indeed about his former 1D bandmate!

Whether Zayn’s intentions were to allude to Louis or not, his former 1D bandmate seems to think “Good Years” took shots at him. “Proper confused. What a hypocrite!” he wrote on Twitter, the same day as the song’s release. While we’re not sure if this is in direct response to “Good Years,” the timing is certainly suspect.