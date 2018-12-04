Queen Elizabeth Accidentally Reveals New Photo Of Prince George & Princess Charlotte

Her Majesty was unveiling a new painting, when a picture in the background completely stole the show. See the new shot of Prince George and Princess Charlotte for yourself!

Everybody makes mistakes! When Queen Elizabeth, 92, revealed her new portrait in honor of the 75th anniversary of the Royal Air Force, but forgot to remove a certain photo from the background, the tiny framed photo of Prince George, 5, and Princess Charlotte, 3, stole the show. Oops! So even though she was standing and staring at her portrait, wearing a pink dress in real life and a blue one in the painting, it was the shot behind her back that drew the most attention. So what were her itty bitty great-grandkids doing in the never-before-seen pic?

Taken a few years ago, long before the birth of seven-month-old Prince Louis, Charlotte appeared to be sitting on the Queen’s lap while George was between her and her husband, Prince Philip, 97. Isla Phillips, 6, Savannah Phillips, 7, and Mia Tindall, 4, also seemed to be in the blurry shot. So many little ones! Even though the old pic was blurry AF, it’s clearly oh so cute. Now that it’s been seen by so many people, maybe Kensington Palace will release a hi-res shot? This shadowy pic is just a tease at this point.

At least we have relatively new shots of George, Charlotte and Louis to keep us going until another arrives! In the family shot, which was released in November to celebrate Prince Charles‘ 70th birthday, the little ones posed with Prince Harry, 34, Meghan Markle, 37, Prince William, 36, and Kate Middleton, 36.

And don’t forget Meghan’s baby bump! That’s technically in the photo as well. How exciting is it that the royal family is growing to include so many more cute kids? We can’t wait until Meghan and Harry’s little one joins the party!