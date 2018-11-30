Elizabeth Gillies: 5 Things To Know About The Lindsay Lohan Look-Alike In ‘Thank U, Next’ Video

Thought you caught Lindsay Lohan making a cameo in ‘Thank U, Next’s music video? Well, you thought wrong because it’s Elizabeth Gillies! Here are 5 facts about the actress!

Have you seen Ariana Grande‘s music video for “Thank U, Next”? Well, it’s basically one big homage to 2000s films, including Mean Girls. And if you did catch it, and thought you saw none other than Lindsay Lohan, we’re sorry to disappoint you. Because that wasn’t Lindsay Lohan. It was none other than Elizabeth Gillies portraying Cady Heron. Here’s what you should know about her!

1. She’s on actor on the show Dynasty. While Ariana portrayed the meanest of the Mean Girls, Regina George, in the music video, Elizabeth portrays a similar brat-like character on Dynasty, the heiress Fallon Carrington.

2. This isn’t the first time Elizabeth and Ariana collaborated together. That’s right, they were co-stars on the show Victorious, which aired on Nickelodeon.

3. Her cameo in “Thank U, Next” had fans convinced it was LiLo. One fan, @wxckedtongue, wrote, “Wait is that lindsay Lohan in the thank u next video or just a look alike ?????!” Another fan, @Myles_Music, tweeted, “Oh wait!!!!? Thats not Lindsay Lohan!!!? Hahahah damn fooled me #thankunext.”

4. She made her Broadway debut when she was just 15 years old. Acting in the musical 13, Elizabeth portrayed the part of Lucy.

5. Lindsay has responded to Ariana’s music video… and she did so in the most LiLo way possible:

We’ll keep you posted with all of the latest news about Elizabeth. In the meantime, check out all of her most recent pictures in our gallery above.