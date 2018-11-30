Lady Gaga Ends Feud With Katy Perry After Blasting Her As ‘Mean’ In Kesha Texts

Lady Gaga has squashed her beef with Katy Perry over Kesha’s legal battle with Dr. Luke and the singer’s done it in a very mature and public way.

Katy Perry and Lady Gaga are friends again. That’s what the “Born This Way” singer has told her fans in a tweet on Nov. 30. Lady Gaga, 32, addressed a story that surfaced on The Blast about the ongoing legal battle between fellow pop star Kesha and Dr. Luke. Katy, 34, became a key figure in the music producer’s defamation suit against his former mentee after Kesha accused him of raping the “California Gurls” singer – an allegation that he adamantly denies. Now, in court documents that became public on Nov. 29, in a text exchange between Gaga and Kesha, they call Katy “mean” for not coming forward about the alleged incident that Perry also denies even happened.

“She is probably really afraid to lose everything,” Lady Gaga said in a 2016 text to Kesha, who alleges that she was drugged and sexually assaulted by Dr. Luke (an accusation he also denies). “You are really strong standing up to him, she’s not as strong as you yet. Have you talked to her?” “You’re right,” Kesha, now 31, responded in the text obtained by Yahoo Celebrity. “I need to find sympathy and empathy for her. She’s so mean. It’s hard.” That’s when Lady Gaga wrote, “Do you want me to see if I can talk to her? I know she’s mean.” The A Star Is Born actress later then denied that she was “friendly” with Katy, adding, “She makes me angry about s*** but I just try to have empathy for her.”

On Twitter Lady Gaga tried to put the dispute behind her by telling her 77.2 million followers, “.@katyperry & I have grown up in the industry together. We’ve gone through both celebrations & differences w/ each other. These are old texts. We’ve matured, gotten over the past, love each other & share deep respect. Katy is my friend and is truly a kind soul. End of story.” Katy soon tweeted a response, writing, “Love you too friend. Onward and upward.”

Love you too friend ❤️ Onward and upward 👩‍❤️‍👩 https://t.co/tYl4ueBjB5 — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) November 30, 2018

Fans of both singers came out to support them for burying their beef amid the serious legal battle between Kesha and Dr. Luke. “Queens supporting each other,” one follower tweeted. Another person added, “I love you so much Gaga. Thank you for ending this stan war for good!” Yet another fan responded to Katy’s tweet with, “Love you both so much. I know your intentions are pure and I’m so happy to see you both supporting each other.” One person simply added, “Classy tweet.”