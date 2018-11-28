‘The Challenge’: Natalie Reveals She Finally Made Up With Kayleigh After Wild Reunion Fight

Natalie and Kayleigh went at each other at ‘The Challenge: Final Reckoning’ reunion, and were not able to make nice after the fight. So, Natalie took it upon herself to smooth things over afterward — and now they’re ‘in a good place’!

When Natalie Negrotti and Kayleigh Morris came onto The Challenge: Final Reckoning, they already had a vendetta rolling over from last season of the show. While The Challenge: Vendettas was airing, Kayleigh outed Natalie as a “lesbian” on social media, before the Big Brother alum had even come forward about her sexuality to members of her family. The ladies went at it on Final Reckoning — during the fight, Natalie said she was actually pansexual — and their fight was not resolved by the time filming ended.

Of course, the feud was hashed out during the Final Reckoning reunion show, which aired Nov. 27, and Kayleigh refused to apologize for what she did. This, understandably, did not sit well with Natalie, who screamed at her nemesis via Skype (Kayleigh phoned in from the UK). “That humiliated me,” she admitted. “I never went to you and was like — listen, I’m a lesbian! I never said that in the house. You shouldn’t have gone on a public forum to do that. Do you know how many kids commit suicide every year for being outed?!” Kayleigh did not seem to care, and the ladies were not able to squash there beef.

Well, that reunion was filmed back in October, and since then, it appears the women have buried the hatchet. “The [Kayleigh] situation was still bothering me after the reunion so I reached out over the phone and had the most expensive make up session I’ve ever had,” Natalie tweeted. “Happy to say we are in a better place now. #longdistance #oops.”

The @Kmorrisx situation was still bothering me after the reunion so I reached out over the phone and had the most expensive make up session I’ve ever had. Happy to say we are in a better place now. #longdistance #oops #thechallenge32 — Natalie Negrotti (@NataliaNegrotti) November 28, 2018

Hahaha expensive. Oh yeah shit u normal called me. Next time do what’s app call u wholly 😂 https://t.co/GCbMuRzj0l — Kayleigh Morris (@Kmorrisx) November 28, 2018

Kayleigh responded, and although she didn’t address the feud, she joked with Natalie in her response, proving they’re on better terms. “Hahaha expensive,” she wrote. “Oh yeah s*** u normal called me. Next do do what’s app call u wholly.” There are still PLENTY of other Challenge vendettas living on, but this feud is officially over!