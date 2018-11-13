Miranda Lambert ‘Envious’ Of Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton’s PCAs Date — She ‘Misses’ Him

Gwen and Blake looked cute as could be at the People’s Choice Awards, which made Miranda ‘feel emotional,’ a source says. Here’s why the country singer was reportedly jealous of the couple.

Sounds like we weren’t the only ones who noticed how incredible Blake Shelton, 42, and Gwen Stefani, 49, looked on at the People’s Choice Awards on Nov. 10. The country singer’s ex Miranda Lambert, 35, was pretty affected by their sweet date night, a source close to the artist told Hollywoodlife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Despite everything Miranda and Blake have been through, she was a little bit jealous seeing Gwen at an awards show with Blake,” the insider said. “Seeing Gwen and Blake look so good, happy and in love made Miranda feel emotional in a way she hasn’t felt in a long time. She felt like she missed Blake and was flooded with regret. Miranda was also a bit envious of Gwen, whom she thought looked amazing. She felt like that easily could still be her up there, happy and in love with Blake.”

They did look too cute together! As if it wasn’t sweet enough that Gwen and Blake posed for pics backstage in a glittery green cutout dress and a black blazer with button-down with jeans, that wasn’t even their cutest moment. They were at their most adorable when Blake won the Country Star of the Year award and showered Gwen in kisses before he went up on stage to accept it. Aw! The two looked so happy hanging with their friends Carson Daly, 45, and Siri Pinter, 37, so if Miranda really was jealous of her ex and his S.O. we wouldn’t blame her. It’s safe to say that literally everyone watching Gwen and Blake’s PDA was feeling a little envious.

Miranda and Blake tied the knot in 2011, but split up four years later. He’s been looking oh so happy with Gwen since 2015, and Miranda recently released a song called, “Got My Name Changed Back.” Since they both seem to have more than moved on, maybe the PCAs just brought some temporary nostalgia the country singer’s way?

Hollywoodlife.com has reached out to Miranda Lambert’s rep for comment.