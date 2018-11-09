Ariana Grande Still Mourning The Death Of Mac Miller: ‘U In My Dreams’

Ariana Grande continues to reminisce on the late Mac Miller with yet another heartbreaking tweet. There’s a bittersweet connection between her latest message and one of her ex-boyfriend’s tracks!

Ariana Grande, 25, paid another tribute to her ex-boyfriend of two years, Mac Miller, who died of an overdose on Sept. 7. Although she didn’t name drop, loyal fans of the “Frick Park Market” rapper quickly caught on to who Ari was referring to in her Nov. 9 tweet! “U in my dreams that’s why i sleep all the time,” she tweeted, borrowing a line right from Mac’s 2016 song, “Cinderella.” Out of all Mac’s hits, she chose that song for a special reason!

The “Breathin” singer revealed in a May tweet that among the 10 songs in Mac’s 2016 album, The Divine Feminine, only “Cinderella” was about her. On the track, Mac sings, “You in my dreams, that’s why I sleep all the time / Just to hear you say I love you, just to touch you.” The backstory of Ari’s latest tweet makes Mac’s death even more difficult to process, but the pop star has been opening up more about her struggle over the loss. Friday night’s post arrived just two days after she tweeted yet again about her former lover.

Ariana was overwhelmed with emotion after a fan pulled up a rare video of Mac playing her new track, “R.E.M.,” in the background of his Instagram Live session on Aug. 9. The song hadn’t even been released yet, as Sweetener came out on Aug. 17! “He is supposed to be here,” Ariana replied on Nov. 7, and added in a follow-up tweet, “thank u for finding this.” And that message succeeded the Nov. 5 release of her hit smash, “Thank u, next,” in which she sings about Mac for the first time after he passed away. “Wish I could say, ‘Thank you’ to Malcolm / ‘Cause he was an angel,” she sang, officially making it the best lyrics on the single.

u in my dreams that’s why i sleep all the time — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) November 10, 2018

Ariana first paid tribute to Mac’s passing on Sept. 8 with a black-and-white photo of the “Dang!” singer, but she shared her first message about the death on Sept. 18. “I adored you from the day i met you when i was nineteen and i always will,” the first sentence of her Instagram post’s caption read. The world learned the cause of Mac’s death just four days ago, as the Los Angeles County Coroner’s officer stated on Nov. 5 that he died from a “mixed drug toxicity,” but that the overdose was “accidental.” Fentanyl, cocaine and alcohol were found in his system.