Blake Shelton: Why He’d Love To Have Kids With Gwen Stefani, But Already Feels Like A Dad

Blake Shelton is thrilled by the thought of possibly having biological kids with girlfriend Gwen Stefani someday and he’s preparing by already enjoying ‘father like’ moments.

Blake Shelton, 42, may not have any kids of his own yet but the country singer isn’t feeling the effects of it and it’s all because of his relationship with Gwen Stefani, 49! Blake loves the thought of having biological children with his girlfriend of three years but it turns out he already feels like a father whenever he’s around Gwen’s three sons. “Blake would be open to have his own biological kids if it were to happen, and of course he would love to have a baby with Gwen because she’s his soulmate and the love of his life,” a source close to Blake EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “But, it’s not a driving force in his life and it’s not something that keeps him awake at night. He already feels like a dad to Gwen’s boys, and he’s there with them every day raising them.”

Gwen’s boys, Kingston, 12, Zuma, 10, and Apollo, 4, whose father is her ex Gavin Rossdale, 53, spend a lot of time with Blake whenever they get the chance so we can see why he would feel the way he does. “Obviously Gavin will always be their biological father and a permanent driving force in their lives,” the source continued. “Blake is at an amazing stage right now, he really wants for nothing and he feels so content—he has everything he could ever hope for, the woman of his dreams, and the perfect family, all is good in the world and he couldn’t be happier.”

Although Blake and Gwen both seem content where they’re at, many of their fans want to know if a marriage is in their future. There’s been no plans that we know of as of yet but the couple do sometimes think about what the big day would be like if it did happen, including what music would be played at the ceremony! “There isn’t anything brewing on a specific engagement or time for the two to get married, but one thing they would love to see happen at their future wedding that they have talked about a couple times is that they’d like Kelly Clarkson to sing for them at it,” another source recently told us. “They are such great friends and Blake would like to have Kelly share in that moment with her beautiful voice. It would be very special.”

A wedding with Kelly singing and Blake having the time of his life with Gwen and her boys? Now that’s something we’d love to see!