Sofia Richie Wipes Away Tears During Explosive Fight With Scott Disick In Australia

Trouble in paradise? Things appeared to get heated between Sofia Richie and Scott Disick during an outing at Derby Day in Australia on Nov. 3 — she was even photographed crying during the fight. See pics here!

Sofia Richie, 20 and Scott Disick, 35, were dressed to the nines as they attended Derby Day in Melbourne, Australia on Nov. 3, but it appears their fun day out quickly took a turn for the worst. Photos from the event show Sofia and Scott in the midst of what looks like a heated argument. At one point, she can be seen wiping away tears from her eyes, and in another pic, she looks to be scolding him. Scott seemed to comfort Sofia by resting a hand on her arm, but the pair still reportedly left the event early. CLICK HERE TO SEE THE PHOTOS OF THEIR EXCHANGE.

Scott and Sofia have been in Australia for about a week now, and she’s been accompanying him while he makes some appearances Down Under. Everything looks to have been going fine up until this point, so it’s unclear what triggered this apparent argument at Derby Day, but HollywoodLife has reached out to representatives for both stars for comment. The two were photographed boarding a plane in Melbourne on Nov. 4, so it looks like we’ll have to see where their travels take them next!

Meanwhile, before this Australian vacation, Scott spent some time away with his ex, Kourtney Kardashian. The 35-year-old joined Kourt and her sisters, Kim and Khloe Kardashian, for a trip to Bali with the kids. Things were pretty contentious between Scott and Kourtney for a while, but they’re currently on friendly enough terms to vacation together for the kids’ sake.

At the end of the day, though, Scott is very much with Sofia, while Kourtney seems to really be enjoying the single life after her breakup from Younes Bendjima over the summer. She was recently linked to Luka Sabbat, 20, who she continues to spend time with, but their romance is reportedly nothing more than a fling.