Now that’s spooky! For Halloween, Kourtney Kardashian posed with her old boy toys Luka Sabbat and Fai Khadra…right in-between them. See the strange coincidence, and Kourt’s suggestive caption, here!

Kourtney Kardashian, 39, found herself in an awkward three-way sandwich on Halloween! The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star took a group picture at Kendall Jenner’s Halloween/early birthday bash, but of all the places to stand, she positioned herself right in-between Luka Sabbat, 20, and Fai Khadra. You know, just two models she’s recently been photographed with as they were out and about! Kourt’s arms were draped around Fai, who was dressed as Austin Powers, while her backside was against Luka, who went as Goldmember. Her caption didn’t help, either. “Shall we shag now or shall we shag later?” she wrote. While it may be Austin Power’s most iconic line, the innuendo was an interesting choice, given recent speculation.

As we’ve told you, the reality television star officially ended her fling with Luka, according to a report from Oct. 30! “It was a fun fling for her, but not a big deal,” the source told People. Rumors of their fling began circulating in mid-September, just right before she was spotted with Fai. She stepped out in West Hollywood to grab matcha lattes with the pop singer on Sept. 25! After news of Kourtney’s split from Younes Bendjima went public in August, she’s been having her casual fun, as you can see below. She clearly doesn’t care who gets in her group shots, even if they’re the cause of dating rumors!

And a check-up on Luka’s recent activity explains why he looks so chill standing next to his ex-hookup buddy. He was photographed holding hands with a mystery woman on Oct. 26, and then smooching her on the cheek the very next day on Melrose Place on Oct. 27! Still, we wonder how Younes would feel about this friendly group photo? Last we’ve heard, he’s still daydreaming about his former flame, whom he dated for two years! “Younes hasn’t stopped loving Kourtney,” his friend EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife on Oct. 29. “He hasn’t given up hope of getting another chance with her.

What makes this photo even better? The character Kourtney dolled up as is named “Fook Mi.” There are just too many innuendos and history in one picture.