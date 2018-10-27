Kourtney Kardashian’s Ex Luka Sabbat Kisses Mystery Woman As It’s Revealed She Misses Having A Lover

Luka Sabbat was spotted kissing the same mystery woman he was seen out with very day before! Check out their sweet PDA here!

Kourtney Kardashian‘s ex Luka Sabbat definitely seems like he’s moved on. Just a day after he was spotted holding hands with a mystery woman, he was seen planting a big kiss on her cheek. The two embraced while having an outing on Melrose Place on Oct. 27. Check out a full picture of their PDA in our picture of their date below!

We reported earlier how Kourtney has been missing some companionship lately. “Kourtney is getting a tad lonely and a bit jealous of Scott and Sofia,” a source close to the mom-of-three told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “While she loves dating guys and not being tied down, she also is starting to miss having a boyfriend too. She enjoyed traveling the world with Younes, they had a lot of fun together, and Kourtney misses that. Watching Scott and Sofia looking so happy together, having fun and traveling makes her a bit envious of their relationship. Kourtney misses having a lover and wants that again too.”

When it comes down to it, Kourtney is hurt about how close Scott Disick and Sofia Richie have become. “Kourtney is bummed because she never thought Scott would find someone who compliments him as much as Sofia does,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “She gets emotional at times seeing how connected the pair are. She was used to having Scott wrapped around her finger, but now that Sofia plays a major part in his life, she’s a bit jealous that she is no longer his top priority.”

We’ll keep you posted as we learn more information about who this new lady in Luka’s life is! In the meantime, check out all of the pics of Kourtney and Luka from when they were together in our gallery above.