Luka Sabbat Holds Hands With Mystery Woman After Kourtney Kardashian Dating Rumors

Kourtney Kardashian’s rumored boo Luka Sabbat has been spotted hand-in-hand with another woman and fans are shook!

Kourtney Kardashian fans were left scratching their heads on Oct. 26, when a photo of her rumored squeeze holding another woman’s hand, surfaced online. Yes, Luka Sabbat, 20 – the model and actor who has most recently been linked to the 39-year-old mom-of-three – was snapped leaving the Peppermint Club in Los Angeles in the early hours of Oct. 26. He was clasping the hands of a brunette. But the curly-haired woman was not Kourtney.

Fans flooded The Shade Room’s Instagram timeline with comments, after the site shared the pic. “Kourtney’s gorgeous, but this gal suits him better,” one fan wrote. Referring to the reality TV star’s ex-boyfriend, Younes Bendjima, another follower added, “Second model to play her in 3 months. Kris Jenner isn’t on her game lately.” Others doubted that Luka was ever really dating Kourtney in the first place. One fan wrote, “LOL, him and Kourtney were just friends.”

Another person added, “He was never dating Kourtney, y’all be doing the most lmao.” Yet another keen-eyed observer identified the curly-haired woman as Chiara Scelsi – a 22-year-old tattooed Italian model who appeared with Luka in Dolce & Gabbana’s Fall/Winter 2018 campaign in 2017.

So, what does that mean for Luka and Kourtney? Are they no longer seeing each other? Were they ever really dating to begin with? “Kourtney is not seeing Luka at the moment. They were never official and it was always very casual,” a source told E! News. “She thought he was fun to get to know and hang out with, but that was it. She’s loving being single and just having fun with no strings attached.” Mystery solved!