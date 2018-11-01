Saint West & Reign Disick Dress Up As Kanye & Lil Pump From Their ‘I Love It’ Video

Kourtney Kardashian made us all laugh with delight when she took to Instagram On Halloween to share amazing photos of her three-year-old son Reign and her two-year-old nephew Saint dressed up like Kanye West and Lil Pump in the music video for ‘I Love It.’

Kourtney Kardashian, 39, took to Instagram on Halloween to share adorable photos of her three-year-old son Reign Disick and her two-year-old nephew, Saint West, dressed as Kanye West, 41, and rapper Lil Pump, 18, in the hilarious music video for their song “I Love It.” The costumes are exact replicas of the gigantic square-shouldered shirts, pants and shoes and because Reign and Saint are small to begin with, the looks fit them perfectly! “i love it,” Kourtney’s simple caption for the photos read.

In the pics, Reign and Saint can be seen smiling and laughing while they pose in their famous get-ups. One pic also shows them laying down and facing each other in their oversized gear. Kim Kardashian, 38, also took to her Instagram to share the photos of the boys and ended the series with photos of her daughter North West, 5, and Kourtney’s daughter Penelope Disick, 6, dressed as Kanye and Lil Pump in their water bottle outfits from their Saturday Night Live performance of “I Love It.”

It’s great to see Kanye’s kids and nephew and niece proudly displaying two of his most talked about looks for the spooky holiday. The Kardashians always seem to know how to flaunt some of the most impressive costumes for Halloween and we love seeing the numerous pics! From celebrities to animals to even weather, these ladies know how to throw a costume party!

We’re not sure how Kim and Kourtney’s kids’ costumes could top this year’s but we’re confident next year’s could be even better!