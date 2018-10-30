Sexiest Kar-Jenner Halloween Costumes Of All-Time: Kim As Selena, Kylie As A Butterfly & More

No one does Halloween like the Kardashian- Jenner family! Whether it’s a cleavage-baring costume or a near-naked skeleton suit, the they know how to turn the holiday into a sexy occasion! See their sexiest pics!

Did Halloween even happen if you didn’t dress up like a sexy superhero or pop icon, document it and post it to social media? — Hell, no, as seen by the Kardashian–Jenner family! No one does Halloween like the Kar-Jenner clan. And, maybe that’s because each of their family members is famous, but still, these ladies make sure to go all out for the spooky holiday. See for yourself by clicking through our attached gallery for all of their sexiest Halloween costumes through the years!

So far, we’ve only spotted one of Kylie Jenner‘s costumes for 2018. She debuted her sexy, pink butterfly costume on Instagram, October 29, which showed off her amazing post baby body. Kylie donned a skintight pink bodysuit with massive pink and black wings. The new mom, 21, matched accordingly, sporting a black bob and pink lace-up heels with butterfly decals on them.

But, let’s throw it back to some of our favorite Kar-Jenner costumes through the years, shall we? — In 2009, Kim Kardashian, 38, dressed as Princess Jasmine from Disney classic, Aladdin. She bared her flat tummy and put her cleavage on display in the sexy two-piece costume. And, the mother-of-three later repurposed the costume with her daughter North West, 5, in 2016! Kim showed off her (still) incredible body years later in the same number — this time with North, who wore a similar kid costume to match her mom. It was too cute!

Kylie Kim Kardashian and her daughter, North West dressed as Disney’s Princess Jasmine (Aladdin) for Halloween in 2016.

We can’t talk about sexy Kar-Jenner costumes without mentioning Kylie’s Christina Aguilera getup in 2016. Kylie recreated Xtina’s super sexy “Dirrty” look from her 2011 music video.

Kylie Jenner dressed as Christina Aguilera in “Dirrty” in 2016.

Kylie’s costume that year was one of our favorites, especially because Christina, herself approved! “YAASSSSS…..Killin it @kyliejenner yes to dirrty 2016!! Get it girrrl!!!” Aguilera wrote online that year, sharing one of the reality star’s snapshots. — Check out that look and more in our attached gallery!