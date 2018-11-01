‘Jersey Shore’: Ronnie Finally Reveals What Really Happened During Jen Harley Car Dragging Incident

On the Nov. 1 episode of ‘Jersey Shore,’ Snooki finally gets Ronnie to tell HIS side of what happened when Jen Harley was arrested for dragging him with her car. Here’s his story.

This week’s episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation picks up three weeks after the crew’s trip to Atlantic City. The last time we saw Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, he was back together with his girlfriend, Jen Harley, even though she had recently been arrested for dragging him with her car — an incident that played out extensively in the media when it happened back in June. Even though the two had another blowout fight in A.C., Ronnie reveals to Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi during the Nov. 1 episode that they’re still trying to make it work.

“It’s been good lately,” he admits. “We’ve been calm, cordial.” Snooki wants to know the juicy stuff, though, so she dives right in and asks about what really happened during the car dragging drama. “They made it seem worse than it really as,” Ronnie explains. “We just got in an argument over nothing. She said get out of the car, so I got out of the car, and I went to go talk to her and she drove off thinking that the door was going to shut. I held onto the door and fell, basically. Everyone just made it seem worse.”

Snooki gives her pal a pep talk and lets him know that she doesn’t think the relationship is healthy, but he’s not willing to let Jen go. “It wasn’t healthy before, for sure,” he says. “We’re still together, taking it day by day. It’s all we can do.” He also lets her know that he just wants to “enjoy” the upcoming vacation in Jersey with the rest of the cast before going back home and taking care of his baby, Ariana, and relationship with Jen.

“I’ve dealt with enough drama this year,” he reveals. “I want to come in here and have a good time and I want my roommates to have a good time. That’s the mentality I want to have.”

In a rare change of events, the rest of the episode is drama-free for Ron, and he actually seems to be enjoying himself! However, we know this isn’t the end of the trouble for Ronnie and Jen — just last week they went after each other AGAIN on social media, and he even posted a photo of his face all bruised up from another one of their fights.

They stayed together through that fight, too, and celebrated her birthday in Miami together on Oct. 27, followed by a night out for Halloween on Oct. 28. Still, this relationship is quite tumultuous, so, really, there’s no telling what could happen next….