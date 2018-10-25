‘Jersey Shore’: Jen Apologizes — But It’s Long Forgotten After She & Ronnie Fight AGAIN

Ronnie’s girlfriend, Jen, apologizes to his friends on the Oct. 25 episode of ‘Jersey Shore’ — but it isn’t long before the on-again couple is back to bickering once again.

Jen Harley is back on the Oct. 25 episode of Jersey Shore! Even though she had recently been arrested for dragging Ronnie Ortiz-Magro with a car at the time this was filmed, the two are back together, and Ronnie brings her to Atlantic City for Pauly D and Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino’s birthday celebration. “I just want them to see Jen the way I see Jen,” Ronnie explains. “See the person I fell in love with, the person that’s funny and likes to have a good time and is just like me. And I want everyone to see why I love her and why I fell in love with her.”

The rest of the castmates are admittedly nervous for Jen to arrive — after all, the last time they saw her, she was screaming in Ronnie’s face in a Las Vegas hotel room. However, when everyone gets together for dinner, Jen surprises them. “I apologize,” she admits. “I know everything sounds so psycho and crazy, but both of us signed up for anger management. We’re trying to take steps to not be crazy anymore.” Ronnie is thrilled over the apology, and gushes in his confessional, “I feel like it shows character. She loves me and respects me enough to know that these people will be part of our lives forever and she has to respect them.”

Unfortunately, things don’t stay drama-free for long. When the group heads to Pauly D’s DJ gig and the drinks start flowing, Jen begins to get a bit out of control. “The hard thing with Jen and drinking is, she’s fun, but she doesn’t know her limit,” Ronnie says. “She doesn’t know when to stop. She doesn’t know how to be rational when she’s intoxicated and I think that’s where our disconnection is.”

Out of nowhere, a fight ensues between Jen and Ronnie. She accuses him of starting drama, and freaks out, asking him to take her back to the room. Ronnie calmly asks Jen to stick it out for another hour and not fight with him, but she’s not having it, and she ditches on her own. “She’s bounced on everyone and made the night really about her and not the birthday celebrations,” The Situation says. “Her new nickname is The Inconsideration.”

Once again, Ronnie is left wondering what to do about his relationship. “At this point, I don’t know what to think with Jen,” he admits. “How much more can I deal with someone that’s irrational, doesn’t want to listen, gets angry and vulgar…it’s becoming too much.”

Vinny Guadagnino tries to talk some sense into him and get him to realize that the cons are starting to outweigh the pros when it comes to Jen, and Ronnie seems to take it to heart. “She just gets in a f***ing mood where she’s uncontrollable and that’s where I learn I gotta walk away,” he tells Vin. “Because if I try to fight it, she just gets crazier and crazier. It just can’t keep happening.”

Of course, as we know from all of this playing out in real-time, Ron and Jen do end up staying together as summer goes on. However, it looks like things might have changed again this week — Ronnie just took to Instagram on Oct. 24 to reveal a photo of his face completely bruised. However, it is unclear how he obtained the black eye.