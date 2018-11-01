‘The Challenge’s Paulie Says ‘I Love You’ To Cara Maria For The 1st Time On ‘How Far Is Tattoo Far?’

After falling for each other on ‘The Challenge,’ Cara Maria and Paulie put their relationship to the test as they designed tattoos for one another on ‘How Far Is Tattoo Far?’ — and the ‘L’ word was said for the very first time!

Cara Maria Sorbello and Paulie Calafiore, who met on The Challenge: Final Reckoning, have only been dating for a few months, but they proved they have a WHOLE lot of trust in each other on the Nov. 1 episode of How Far Is Tattoo Far? The premise of the show is this: Two people design a tattoo for each other, and they can’t see the ink they get until after it’s permanently on their bodies. At the time the episode was filmed, Cara and Paulie had been seeing each other for five months, and she explained to hosts Nico Tortorella and Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, “I guess we’re dating but it’s not exclusive. It’s not commitment. We’re just enjoying each other while we have each other.”

However, Paulie made it clear that he wanted to take things to the next level. “Cara and I, we tiptoe around a lot of things when it comes to our feelings, and I’m going to reveal a lot when it comes to this tattoo,” he said, regarding the design he picked for his girl. “This tattoo is going to be a symbol. I want to let her know how I feel.” After the ink was complete, Cara finally got to see what it was — a black bird on her ribs, along with a set of coordinates and a bright red heart in the center of the bird.

“If you know your Game of Thrones, which I know you do, they’re called crows,” Paulie explained. “And I wanted to make sure it was flying, symbolic of how you like to be free and how I like to keep you free, so you never want to leave me.” He went on to add, though, that the rest of the tat has a much deeper, more significant meaning.

“The coordinates right here [are] of where we met in South Africa,” he revealed. “And the little heart – because even though we like to tiptoe around a lot of things, I just wanted to tell you that I loved you.” Awwww…it was Paulie’s first time saying the “L” word to Cara. What a special moment!

Meanwhile, she chose an even more specific design for him: A literal photo of HERSELF! “No matter what happens between me and Paulie in the future, he’s going to have a permanent reminder that I’m the best sex of his life,” Cara laughed, when explaining her inspiration. Paulie was absolutely shocked to see the giant tat on his leg, and Cara explained to Nico and Snooki that the image she chose was a copy of the same one she signed and gave to him while they were on The Challenge. “In jest, I said, ‘That’s a hot picture, I’d totally get it tattooed on me!'” Paulie admitted. Well, he got his wish!

In the end, the pair looked completely in bliss, and it looks like Cara is even starting to come around when it comes to taking the relationship to the next level. “So that’s it — I love you and you love my dick!” Paulie said, to which Cara responded, “I love….all of you.” Close enough!