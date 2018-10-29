Rah Ali: 5 Things About ‘LHH’ Star Who ‘Beat’ Cardi B At NYFW, According To Nicki Minaj

Nicki Minaj spilled some major tea on her Oct. 29 radio show, & alleged it was actually Rah Ali, not a security guard, who bopped Cardi B on the head during NYFW! Here’s all you need to know about her.

Nicki Minaj, 35, shockingly claimed during an Oct. 29 episode of her Queen Radio show that it was NOT her who hit Cardi B on the head during the September 2018 Harper’s Bazaar‘ ICONS party. So, who was the culprit? Rah Ali, 34, a star on Love & Hip Hop New York, was to blame, claimed the rapper. “For people who don’t know, Rah Ali beat Cardi’s ass real bad,” Nicki said during the segment. “You went home and told people that security hit you, and we let that ride for legal reasons,” she added. After Nicki’s claim that Rah Ali was responsible for the nasty fight, everyone’s asking: Who is Rah Ali? Here are 5 things to know about this reality star.

1. Rah has roots in the music industry.

Rah has put in work in the entertainment industry, and started at the bottom. She got her start as an intern for Bad Boy and Def Jam Records, before eventually working her way up to an assistant role for music notables, Phil Robinson and Harve Pierre.

2. She’s quite the entrepreneur.

Ali previously owned several shoe boutiques in the cities of Atlanta and New York. She started the company at just 23-years-old, and racked up a client list which included Alicia Keys, and Kim Kardashian.

3. She’s tight with Nicki Minaj.

Rah has Nicki’s back. A quick scroll through her Instagram will show you that she’s the ultimate supporter of her gal pal, and often posts promos for her music videos, and her radio show.

4. The Cardi B incident isn’t the first time Rah has been accused of violence.

The Daily News reported in 2011 that Rah was accused of slashing a bouncer’s face with a razor blade, at a nightclub. She was arrested, released on $10,000 bail, and was facing up to 25 years in prison, but charges were eventually dropped. She denied the truth of these allegations.

5. She’s a reality star queen.

Even if you don’t watch L&HH, Rah might still look familiar to you. She has also appeared on Real Housewives of Atlanta, and Basketball Wives according to Hip Hop wired.