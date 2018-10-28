43 Best Celeb Couples Halloween Costumes Of All-Time: Khloe & Tristan, Kim & Kanye & More

Looking or some inspiration for an epic couples’ Halloween costume? Look no further than to these celebs, who’ve paired up with their loved ones for amazing looks in years’ past!

Some of our favorite celebrity couples have gone all-out for joint costumes in the past, and we’re seriously OBSESSED! With the holiday just a few days away, we’re looking back at some of our fave duos’ costumes from previous years. Last year, Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson channeled Game of Thrones for a Halloween party, and they totally NAILED it. Seriously, they looked exactly like Khaleesi and Drogo! At the time, Khloe hadn’t confirmed her pregnancy, but she was barely showing in the skintight ensemble. Super sexy!

Speaking of Kardashians, one year, Khloe’s big sis, Kim Kardashian, teamed up with hubby, Kanye West, to dress as a mermaid and a ship captain. The aquatic-themed costumes were too good! Although Kanye doesn’t seem to be too into the whole Halloween thing, we love that he wore a simple costume for Kim, who’s made it clear that she LOVES the holiday. Another year, the pair dressed as Batman and Catwoman, and their leather ensembles were totally on-point.

Of course, Halloween costumes don’t always have to be sexy — just ask Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady, who hilarious dressed up as a piece of toast and an avocado, respectively. And together, they made the beloved AVOCADO TOAST. So basic and SO hilarious!

Click through the gallery above to check out more celeb couples’ Halloween costumes and get inspiration for you and YOUR boo’s look this year!