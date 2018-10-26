Diddy Wants Cassie Back — See His Very Public Message Of ‘Love’ For Her After Split

Someone’s having a case of breakup regret! Diddy has broken his silence on his split with Cassie and he’s making a very public plea to get her back with a message of love.

Diddy, 48, is pulling out all the stops to win back Cassie after the couple of 10 years split. He was rumored to already have moved on and reportedly is dating model Jocelyn Chew, 26. But the rap mogul seems to have had a change of heart and wants Cassie, 32, back desperately. On Oct. 26 he professed his love in the most public way possible, posting an Instagram pic showing that he was listening to the Michael Jackson song “The Lady in My Life.” As if that wasn’t enough, he captioned it “If anyone sees @cassie this weekend please tell her to listen to this song 100 times! ❤️ LOVE.”

From the sounds of it she’s cut him out of her life, or at least not taking his calls or texts if he has to ask others to pass along his message of adoration. Who can blame Cassie though, as she gave him a decade of her life with no ring and no baby to show for it. Maybe their latest breakup will make Diddy realize that she’s really the one for him and finally propose to her.

As we previously told you EXCLUSIVELY, his reluctance to make an honest woman out of Cassie had been causing tension between the couple for some time. “Cassie got tired of waiting for Diddy to put a ring on it. That was a big source of their issues and arguments,” our insider said. “He always told her he wasn’t ready but he did leave room for her to believe that eventually the ring would come. But it never did.”

Fortunately for Cassie and Diddy shippers, the couple has a history of breaking up and making up. The “Me & U” singer seemed to be pissed off about possible other women when she wrote in an Oct. 21 Instagram story “F*** these hoes [sic].” With Diddy’s public pledge of mad love for Cassie and how she’s still the “lady” in his “life,” hopefully this latest split will be a temporary one. The song has lyrics including “Even when we’re old and gray // I will love you more each day //’Cause you will always be the lady in my life.” Awww, how could Cassie resist that!