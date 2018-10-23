Brad Pitt Finally ‘Thriving Again’ Without Angelina Jolie — Feels ‘Better Than He Has In Years’

From Brad Pitt’s career to his relationship with his children, in addition to hope for new love, the actor’s life is looking up, HL has EXCLUSIVELY learned! Here’s the latest update on Brad’s life after splitting from Angelina Jolie.

Brad Pitt, 54, is making a comeback. After Angelina Jolie, 43, filed for divorce in September 2016, the two years since had been “a living hell” for Brad, as we heard almost one month ago. Flash forward to now, and a source close to Angie’s estranged husband EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife that Brad “feels like his life is finally thriving again without Angelina.” After dealing with the fall of their two-year marriage, on top of nearly 12 years together, Brad feels “healthier, stronger and happier than he has in years,” our source says. “It has taken him months and months to recover from his life with Angelina and in some ways he feels permanently changed by her, like he will never be the same.” But with their romantic history behind them, and the recent silence surrounding their custody battle, Brad can now focus on what he’s truly “passionate” about.

“He is happily working on a project he feels passionate about and he just feels good,” our source continues. Brad has been filming Quentin Tarantino’s upcoming movie, Once Upon a Time In Hollywood, since this summer. Outfitted in ’60s garb for his throwback role, Brad’s retro wardrobe and golden ‘do helps feed the image that he’s back to his drama-free days. And his buff arms and tight T-shirts certainly help, too! “His career is on track, where he wants it, and he feels free to pick and choose his projects without running everything through Angelina first, which is freeing for him,” our source goes on. There may even be hope for their seemingly endless custody battle.

“His relationship with his kids has been getting better too, he gets to see them more often lately and he feels like things are finally good again,” our source reveals. Last time we updated you on this legal war, there was reportedly “no truce,” according to Us Weekly on Oct. 9. The former couple share six children: Maddox, 17, Pax, 14, Zahara, 13, Shiloh, 12, and 10-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne. This is great news, considering that Angie was reportedly at battle with Brad over child support in August! And there’s one other aspect in the Fight Club actor’s life that may change soon.

Brad is ready to find new love. And for real, this time — not like his rumored relationship with spiritual healer Sat Hari Khalsa, which HollywoodLife debunked earlier this month! “Brad is excited about being single and looking for an amazing woman who is sexy, smart, funny and driven,” our source spills. “He knows he will never find anyone like Angelina and that is OK with him. He is not trying to replace Angie, but instead excited to fall in love with someone completely different and new.” This newfound interest in dating hasn’t come easy, as our source adds that it took Brad “a while to move on from Angelina.”

We’re especially thrilled at all the progress Brad has made! Angelina drama aside, he also admitted he “was boozing too much” in a 2017 interview with GQ. Meanwhile, Angelina hasn’t been doing as stellar, according to what we’ve been hearing. As we’ve told you on Oct. 22, her life feels “empty” without Brad in it, a source close to the Maleficent actress EXCLUSIVELY told us. And she isn’t nearly as enthusiastic about dating, our source also claimed. “The truth is, she just can’t envision what that person would look like, or who they would be, other than Brad,” our insider shared. “And in all honestly, she knows that ship has well and truly sailed.”