Drake Furious With Pusha T: Why He Refuses To Believe 40 Leaked His Baby Secret

Pusha T may claim that he found out about Drake’s baby from 40, but the Canadian star doesn’t believe him. HL has learned EXCLUSIVELY what Drake really thinks about the latest chapter in this rap saga.

Drake, 31, would like Pusha T to keep his baby son’s name out of his mouth. That’s what a source close to the rapper is EXCLUSIVELY telling HollywoodLife. In fact, the Canadian is said to be “furious” with his rival for claiming that Kanye West didn’t betray his love child secret and that the person who spilled the beans was much closer to home – Drake’s producer pal Noah “40” Shebib.

If you haven’t been following this rap drama, here’s a quick recap: In an Oct. 12 episode of HBO’s The Shop, Drake told LeBron James that he confided in Kanye about his secret son, and accused Ye of turning around and telling Pusha T, who then used the info against him in the diss track, “The Story of Adidon.” Five days later Pusha T denied this, claiming on The Joe Budden Podcast that, in fact, 40’s lover allegedly was the source. The 41-year-old said in the Oct. 17 episode, “She divulged this information. That’s where it came from.”

But our source says that Drake’s not buying it and he’s actually angry that Pusha T is making these wild claims. “Drake is furious with Pusha and doesn’t believe much of what he is saying,” the insider tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Drake wishes Pusha, and everyone else, would stop talking about his child, respect their privacy and leave his kid alone.” The person claims, “Drake has had it with Pusha. Their feud has been years-long and has only gotten nastier recently. Pusha’s latest statements about 40 leaking his baby information is only making things worse. Drake is mad and does not believe that the baby information came from 40. He still suspects it was Kanye, but really does not know what to think except that Pusha is not to be trusted.“

One more thing. Our source tells us that Drake is ready to go harder and take the next step in their beef. HollywoodLife reached out to his rep but all we got is, “No comment.” So we’ll just have to wait to see what Drake’s next move will be.