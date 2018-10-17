Is Ariana Grande Banned From ‘SNL’ After Pete Davidson Split? His Feelings Revealed

After the shock of Ariana Grande & Pete Davidson’s split wore off, so many questions came to mind! For example, will Ariana ever be able to perform on ‘SNL’ again!?

Will Ariana Grande ever be able to return to the place where she and Pete Davidson first met — the Saturday Night Live stage?! After Ari and Pete’s shocking split, the question is definitely lingering in many minds, and insider revealed to us Pete’s feelings on having Ari back to the show! “Ariana will forever be invited and welcomed to SNL in the future,” the SNL source, luckily, said! “Her relationship or lack there of with Pete will have no bearings on anything or have any say on if she comes on or not and Pete is totally OK with it.” Phew!

Plus, Pete isn’t the sole decision-maker when it comes to talent on SNL! That job is delegated to the show’s creator, Lorne Michaels, and he knows the show must go on, despite any relationship drama on set. “Lorne wants the best shows possible and if that involves Ariana then great! Everyone is an adult at the end of the day, so Lorne would expect things not to get weird if she was ever a guest,” the insider continued. Ariana first spoke out on her split from Pete in an Instagram Story that has since been deleted. After raving about her time performing a number from Wicked for NBC’s A Very Wicked Halloween, Ari wrote that she was taking a social media break to avoid news she didn’t want to see. “Today was v special and I’m so grateful I was able to be there,” she wrote. “Time to say bye bye to the Internet for just a lil bit. It’s hard not to bump news n stuff that I’m not tryna see rn. It’s very sad and we’re all tryin very hard to keep goin. love u. And thank you for bein there always.”

Following Ariana’s breakup with Pete on Sunday, Oct. 14, her rep issued a statement saying, “Given the events of the past couple of years, Ariana is going to take some much needed time to heal and mend. She will be staying close to home and using this period to spend time with her loved ones and work on new music without deadline. She thanks her fans for their understanding.” We hope she takes the time she needs, and we’ll be here when she’s ready!