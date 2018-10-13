Is Meghan Markle Telling Off Prince Harry In Shocking New Video From Princess Eugenie’s Wedding?

Was that an eye roll, Meghan Markle? Prince Harry and the Duchess of Sussex have an interesting exchange at Princess Eugenie’s wedding on Oct. 12 — judge the clip for yourself. Here’s what a body language expert is saying!

Did we just witness Prince Harry, 34, get a scolding? As the royal party and A-list guests awaited Princess Eugenie to wed Jack Brooksbank in St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle, Meghan Markle, 37, engaged in idle chatter with Zara Tindall. Harry, who kept shifting in his seat, suddenly said something to his wife. Meghan didn’t look thrilled that her chat with Queen Elizabeth II’s eldest daughter was butted into. Appearing to wear a patient expression that’s all too familiar, she replied with a cryptic hand motion and possibly, within a split second, rolled her eyes. Was it a normal conversation or lover’s quarrel? Decide for yourself and watch the clip below!

Judi James, a television expert in body language, broke down what she observed between the royal couple. “For some reason Harry looks distracted and fidgety as they wait in the pews, while Meghan sits facing front and looking demure and impervious, with a polite social smile on her face,” she told Femail. “Harry mutters something to Meghan and her eyebrows raise before she turns her head towards him, using what looks like an emphatic gesture with each word of her reply.” The expert then pointed out what appears to be an “emphatic gesture” when Meghan replies. She continued, “Meghan looks a little bit like a mother with a naughty kid and she even raises both of her hands in a gesture that could mean slight exasperation.”

That’s not the only speculation that erupted from the second royal wedding of the year! The former Suits actress, who wed Harry in May, showed up to the chapel in a loose blue coat, fanning the flames of her pregnancy rumors. “I stayed up just to see what Meghan Markle is wearing and if she looks pregnant,” one fan tweeted on the day of the wedding. “She’s wore a long blue jacket that she didn’t take off in the Church. Could she be hiding something?”

We’re sure whatever words were exchanged, they weren’t too serious! We’ve been hearing Harry is passing the new husband test with flying colors. “She’s been raving about how he’s only become more attentive and loving since they got married,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife on Sept. 24. “He has fresh flowers delivered every single week, usually her favorite peonies. Meghan says that alone makes her feel so spoiled.”